“I don’t know whether to say we accomplished our goal because we have a long way to go.” These are the words Hernice Mutuka included in her speech to the scholars at R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy on Sept. 16
Scholars Chasity Brown, Markavia Ford, Maleeyah Goings and Kaitlyn Ross read a resolution passed unanimously by the Selma City Council approving Sept. 16 as “Unity in Non-violence Day” each year in Selma.
Dr. Chasity Green, principal of the middle school, introduced guests former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, Mutuka and Minister Evelyn Mann.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.