The R.B. Hudson Class of 1964 will host a Unity Breakfast on Sept. 16 in celebration of the students who walked out that year to protest civil rights injustices.
The junior class skipped school to demonstrate against the bombing that killed the four girls of 16th Street Baptist Church. Students continued to demonstrate until the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The breakfast will be held at 10 a.m. at R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy. Click here to register.
