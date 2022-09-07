Radio host Jannie Venter is hosting her 49th Radio Anniversary on Sept. 11 on WHBB 1490 AM.
Venter, who calls herself the Mother of the Airwaves, is holding the event over the radio instead of in person due to COVID. The show will air from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, and that night from 7 to midnight.
The radio host known for gospel music on Sunday nights is taking donations from pastors, churches, businesses, listeners, as well as friends and family, to 606 Green Street in Selma, 36703.
