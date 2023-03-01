Selma City Councilman Samuel Randolph recently retired from one of his three jobs and has hinted that another announcement may be on the horizon in a couple years.
On Jan. 31, Randolph “delivered” his final goodbye to FedEx, a company where he worked for 31 years as a courier and loop leader. Less than a year before this, on May 13, he retired from the US Army after 35 years of service as a culinary specialist. Randolph still serves as Ward 5 councilman for the city of Selma.
“I was truly blessed to serve the United States Army as a culinary specialist instructor and train over 2,000 soldiers,” said Randolph. “It brought joy to me to be able to teach people how to cook and prepare meals for 200 soldiers at a time. As a courier for FedEx, I really enjoyed the people I met and was able to serve.”
The Sun asked Randolph about Christmas deliveries. “I really enjoyed seeing a young kid’s face when they said I’m the hip FedEx man. I was out like Santa Claus delivering toys during the Christmas season and had the opportunity to meet some great people throughout the blackbelt who I will never forget.”
When asked what’s next, Councilman Randolph hinted with a smile, “Stay tuned for my next announcement in a couple of years.”
