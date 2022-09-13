The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity.
Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
“We want to expand to the county next time around and on to the statehouse and finally to Congresswoman Terri Sewell,” Allen said.
“We want the school to adopt this program of nonviolence and unity,” Allen said. “On Friday (Sept. 16), we will pass this torch to the children and charge them to continue in unity and non-violence. We even have students on the program. We have to stir these kids up.
Breakfast starts at 10 a.m. at the school.
Allen said he and Bonner were juniors at R.B. Hudson the year of the bombing, which killed four young girls and injured more than 20 other church members. He said students refused to go to school the day after the bombing. “It was also the date we students organized ourselves to get even more involved in everything that was going on around us. We were under Jim Crow at the time,” Allen said.
“We realized that in 59 years, our part had never been recorded,” Allen said. “Not even in my book did I think to record and write about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.