RB Hudson STEAM Academy has a new principal.
Dr. Ken Hamilton started this week as the new principal at RB Hudson. He replaces Dr. Chasity Green. A lawyer and former Montgomery police officer, Hamilton switched to his love of teaching.
Here is a letter from Hamilton to the students and parents:
"I am elated to be part of the Selma City Schools family.
As an undergraduate, I attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. where I majored in Communications and earned my Bachelor of Arts in 1997 while also lettering in Baseball. I then attended the Howard University School of Law where I earned my Juris Doctoris in 2001. After being a police officer for a number of years in Montgomery, I decided that it was time to do what I love, and that is to be part of the education of children. Subsequently, I attended Alabama State University where I earned my Master of Education in Social Science in 2011. I taught in the classroom as a history teacher for 10+ years and coached baseball and basketball. In 2020, I earned my certification in Educational Leadership: Administration and Supervision from Auburn University at Montgomery.
I am committed to high levels of student academic success through the use of schoolwide “strategic teaching” methods with the goal of student mastery of critical standards. Data-driven quality instruction is going to be a key part of what we do as a team at R.B. Hudson. It is my heart-felt belief that our R.B. Hudson scholars must be prepared to be 21st Century critical thinkers and life-long learners in order to be competitive in today’s global economy.
My management style is embracing collaborative partnerships that work together collaboratively to achieve the best results for the students we serve. I work to create an environment where everyone is respected, nurtured, and successful and innovation and creative thinking is foremost on the mind of every scholar.
Thank you for welcoming me to Selma City Schools! My door is always open."
