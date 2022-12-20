Realty Central has officially located an office in Selma.
They held a grand opening and ribbon cutting hosted by the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 15 at their new office at 2918 Citizens Parkway Suite 208. There was nice crowd on hand to welcome Realty Central to town.
Owner Betsy Echols said she and co-owner Cindy Cauthen opened their first office in Millbrook in 2009 and opened an office in Montgomery shortly thereafter.She said the time had come to open an office in Selma.
Qualifying Broker Regina Story and Realtor Chris Ingram have been selling real estate in Selma for Realty Central for a while. “I have been selling in Selma for five years, and Regina has been here for a long time,” Ingram said.
“Regina and Chris have been doing a great job here for us,” Echols said.
Echols said the company specializes in residential real estate and some commercial and may in the future add property management to the services offered. “We are excited to be here in Selma and plan to add agents in the future,” Ingram said. “We’re looking forward to the growth.”
