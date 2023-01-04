This was one of several recipes written and published in the “Around the Spiral Staircase” publication that featured recipes from wives of state legislators.
Makes 4 Servings
3lbs fresh or frozen shrimp
1 can unsweetened coconut milk
3 tablespoons tomato paste
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 large tomato chopped
1 medium onion chopped
1 small bell pepper
1 teaspoon chopped ginger
1 teaspoon chopped garlic
3 stalks green onions
1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme
½ tablespoon curry powder
1/2 teaspoon fine ground black pepper
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ cup chopped broccoli or snow peas (optional)
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper powder (optional for spicier flavor)
- Place shrimp in a large bowl. Cover with water and pour in fresh lemon juice (no seeds). Wash shrimp for two minutes, then pat dry. Add one tablespoon olive oil, ground black pepper, curry powder, sea salt, one teaspoon chopped thyme and stir together. Pour shrimp mixture into freezer bag, squeeze all the air out of the bag. Place into a second freezer bag and marinate for about an hour (marinate overnight for best results).
- Cooking instructions: pour three tablespoons of olive oil into skillet. When the skillet gets hot enough, pour in chopped onions, chopped bell peppers, chopped tomatoes, chopped ginger and chopped garlic, sauté together. Pour in slowly the entire can of coconut milk and then the tomato paste. Make sure the tomato paste is stirred in until dissolved into the coconut milk. Let simmer on low for about 10min. Stir in shrimp mixture and turn heat back up to a medium heat for about 5min. Simmer on low for another 5min.
- Serve over steamed jasmine or steamed basmati rice (optional)
Alicia Chestnut is executive director of SELMA, Selma Education Literacy Math & Arts nonprofit, and wife of state Rep. Prince Chestnut.
