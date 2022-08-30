The Live Well Alabama Kitchen wants to help everybody chill out during the summer with its latest recipe. Live Well Alabama’s Pear Pops and Sunset Pops are kid-friendly and parent-approved. The pops are made with real fruit and can be fun to make with the whole family.
“Here are two easy ways to turn your fresh or canned fruit into a frozen treat. Turn it into a fun activity for kids by letting them mash the fruit,” Katie Funderburk, Alabama SNAP-Ed Coordinator said.
Ingredients for Pear Pops
- One can unsweetened pears, 15 ounces, undrained
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- Four small paper cups
- Four popsicle sticks
Directions for Pear Pops
- Mash pears using a hand masher or hand mixer in a bowl.
- Add lemon juice and honey to the bowl and mix well.
- Using four small paper cups, pour equal portions of the mix into each cup.
- Freeze for one hour, then insert a stick into each cup. Then, freeze until firm.
- Peel off paper cup and serve.
Pro Tips
If using sweetened pears or pears canned in syrup, use less honey. Also, use plastic spoons or wooden skewers if pop sticks aren’t available. Poke a hole through the plastic wrap, foil or another paper cup if needed to hold sticks in place during freezing.
Ingredients for Sunset Pops
- 1 cup strawberries, chopped
- One can unsweetened peaches, 15 ounces, undrained
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- Four small paper cups
- Four pop sticks
Directions for Sunset Pops
- Mash strawberries using a hand masher or hand mixer in a bowl.
- Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of honey. Then, mix well.
- Using four small paper cups, fill each cup half full of the strawberry mix. Freeze the cups for one hour.
- In another bowl, mash peaches with juice using a hand masher or hand mixer.
- Add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of honey. Then, mix well.
- Fill the partially frozen strawberry cups with the peach mixture the rest of the way.
- Insert a pop stick into each cup. Freeze cups until firm.
- Peel off paper cup and serve.
