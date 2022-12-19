Recipe: Simple Ham and Swiss Brunch Bake
The holidays are upon us and no doubt you’re planning an amazing meal with all the trimmings. The thing is, there are probably a few other meals when you’ll have family staying with you and you’ll need to feed them then, too. Family is needy like that.
I’ve got a quick and easy breakfast/brunch idea to throw at you. This Simple Ham and Swiss Brunch Bake is the perfect thing to throw together for your family. It’s quick, easy and hearty enough to satisfy the biggest of appetites. A crust of crescent dough bakes up to perfection and supports the layers of ham, Swiss cheese and egg. Yum.
I always think it’s a great idea to have easy meals planned for everything outside of the main event. It gives you more time to make the big meal even more special and allows you to focus your free time on something much more important – your family. Whether it’s taking time to put up the Christmas tree or bake cookies with the kids, make sure you make time for those things that make this holiday season truly special.
Simple Ham and Swiss Brunch Bake
Click here for a printable version.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (8-ounce) can refrigerated crescent roll dough
- 1 (8-ounce) package ham
- 1 (7-ounce) package sliced Swiss cheese
- 8 eggs
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 green onions
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Unroll the crescent dough in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and spread to cover the bottom and about 1 inch up each side. Pinch the seams together to form one solid sheet.
- Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until dough is just barely set.
- Remove from the oven and carefully layer the ham over the crust, then top with a layer of cheese.
- In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the salt and pepper.
- Chop the green parts of the green onions and stir them into the eggs.
- Pour the egg mixture over the cheese and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the eggs are set.
This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”
