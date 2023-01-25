FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening disaster recovery centers in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties to assist tornado survivors. The centers open at 1 p.m. Central Time, Jan. 26 and will provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan.12 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.
Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance.
WHERE:
Autauga County
Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Center
118 Jesse Samuel Hunt Blvd.
Prattville, AL 36066
Dallas County
Parking lot of Crosspoint Christian Church
1710 W. Dallas Ave.
Selma, AL 36701
Elmore County
Elmore County Court House
100 E. Commerce St.
Wetumpka, AL 36092
HOURS: Open Monday-Sunday, 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT daily
No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center.
Survivors may also apply for assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app for smartphones or calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v= WZGpWI2RCNw.
For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.