The Red Cross emergency shelter at Selma High has closed, a little over two weeks after an EF2 tornado destroyed homes and business on Jan. 12.
Dallas County Emergency Management says assistance has been provided to those citizens that were in the shelter, so it did not need to stay open.
The shelter had as many as 45 staying overnight due to being displaced from the tornado, said Annette Rowland, director of communication for Red Cross.
Knowing the rental inventory in Selma is scarce, Red Cross worked with Selma Housing Authority and local officials to find temporary housing for those displaced.
Volunteers helped families find more suitable temporary housing with only about 10 staying in the shelter one week after the storm hit. Read previous coverage in the Selma Sun about the shelter here.
