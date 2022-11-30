Red Cross responders are working to provide relief for areas that have been affected by the storms that occurred overnight and caused damages and injuries.
According to a message from Red Cross an estimated 23 counties have been impacted across Alabama and Mississippi.
Responders are also working to assess community needs and are providing snacks and meals to those most affected.
Anyone who needs assistance may call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcross.org/gethelp.
