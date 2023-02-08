Red Cross volunteers and Selma firefighters will partner to install 600 free smoke alarms in Ward 7 on Feb. 20.
This event, titled "Sound the Alarm," is part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.
“Every second counts when there’s a home fire because you may have as little as two minutes to escape before it’s too late,” Kelly Hodges, Executive Director, Central East Alabama chapter said.
“That’s why Red Cross volunteers will be out with the Selma Fire Department to help families take critical steps to protect themselves against these everyday disasters.”
To schedule an appointment for installation or to volunteer, visit soundthealarm.org/alabama.
Training will be provided at R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy at 1701 Summerfield Road.
