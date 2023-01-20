The Red Cross continues to operate a shelter in Selma after the Jan. 12 tornado and has 95 workers on the ground helping with supplies, paperwork, cleanup kits and more.
The shelter has had as many as 45 staying overnight due to being displaced from the EF2 tornado, said Annette Rowland, director of communication for Red Cross.
Knowing the rental inventory in Selma is scarce, Red Cross has worked with Selma Housing Authority and local officials to find temporary housing for those displaced.
The shelter moved from the lunchroom to the gym to add privacy for the families staying there. Volunteers have helped families find more suitable temporary housing in the week since the storm to the point where only about 10 stay at the shelter now.
“The good news is people are finding places to stay. Some are with friends and family. Now we are in the assistance piece, helping find temporary rental properties and offering financial assistance,” she said.
Selma High will remain a shelter until everyone has found a place to stay, she added.
“This is that crucial time where we are shifting from providing a safe place to stay and give out food to eat to having caseworkers come in and assess homes and find what they need, Rowland said. “We are helping with mental health and disability integration like replacing damage to medical equipment like wheelchairs or CPAPs and replacing medications lost in the storm.”
Volunteers and caseworkers with Red Cross and FEMA are available at the high school to fill out applications for need. Others drive to those affected in the hard-hit areas and provide assistance onsite.
The high school also continues to be a donation dropoff site that is headed up by other organizations.
“Selma has some incredible community partners. We have seen food trucks here – it has been a community effort, for sure,” she said.
