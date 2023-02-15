We’ve been working through the book of Genesis at midweek Bible study in our church. It’s been refreshing to look at the old stories I learned as a child, and to them with more maturity and, I trust, more insight.
Genesis 37 begins the Joseph chronicles that essentially take the remaining chapters of the book, but this saga is interrupted in chapter 38 with the sad story of Tamar.
Tamar married Er, the eldest son of Judah, son of Jacob. Er died mysteriously, leaving Tamar widowed and childless. The practice of Levirate marriage decreed that a deceased male’s next-of-kin was to marry the childless widow to produce an heir. This was necessary in the ancient world in which women had no social standing or civil protection. A husband and children ensured her care in old age.
Er’s brother, Onan, agreed to marry Tamar, but instead cruelly used and abandoned her. He died as well. Judah promised Tamar that his third son would marry her when he matured, but Judah seemed to have been insincere, afraid or forgetful. Afraid, perhaps, since his two sons died in their relationship with her.
Thus, Tamar disguised herself as a harlot, seduced her father-in-law and conceived twin sons. When Judah leaned his daughter-in-law was pregnant without a husband, he exploded and ordered her stoned. Tamar produced evidence that implicated Judah who was instantly shamed, confessed and withdrew his threat.
Among the striking aspects in this story is that Judah, though the fourth son of Jacob, was included in the royal lineage of King David, and Perez, the eldest son he conceived with Tamar, was likewise included in the lineage that ultimately produced Jesus the messiah, the son of David.
So, what about Tamar? Was she an abused and desperate woman who used her wits to take care of herself, or was she a wily temptress who shamed her family? There are camps oneither side of this equation!
The lineage of Jesus outlined in Matthew 1 names Tamar, Rahab, Ruth and Bathsheba (by implication as “the one who had been married to Uriah”).
Of the four, Ruth is certainly the one of finest character. And the concept of Levirate marriage played a role in her life, too. But Rahab was the harlot of Jericho. And what are we to make of Bathsheba? Some see her as a victim of abuse and others as a wily temptress, eerily similar to the story of Tamar.
These women being included in the royal lineage of the messiah shows us that the river of salvation flows through the lives of saints and sinners alike. And it’s a reminder that God uses flawed people like us in his work.
“Reflections” is a weekly faith column written by Michael J. Brooks, pastor of the Siluria Baptist Church, Alabaster, Alabama. The church’s website is siluriabaptist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.