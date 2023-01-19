Regions Foundation is allocating a series of grants totaling approximately $75,000 for disaster relief in Dallas and Autauga counties.
The grants will be divided among Edmundite Missions, Central Alabama Community Foundation in Autauga County and for long-term needs.
Edmundite Missions is getting $50,000 to support needs for food, clothing and shelter. Central Alabama Community Foundation receives $25,000 to assist with recovery, particularly in hard-hit areas such as Old Kingston and the northeast communities.
According to a press release from Regions Foundation, $25,000 is being prepared for long-term needs as they arise in the future.
“Over the last several days, we have seen a tremendous spirit of determination and unity as neighbors help neighbors and lean on each other during a very difficult time," said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. "The Regions Foundation is committed to providing financial resources that will support the recovery today, tomorrow and into the future."
“This is an extension of our long-term work to serve Selma, Central Alabama, and surrounding areas, and we will look for meaningful ways to build on this work as recovery moves forward.”
Additionally, Regions has provided help with volunteer work for affected areas.
“In recent days, Regions provided cases of water, chips, cookies and other nonperishable food items to sheltering organizations in Selma and impacted residents in the Orrville community," said Robert Birmingham, Montgomery and Central Alabama market executive for Regions Bank. "Our teams are actively seeking additional volunteer opportunities so we can further support recovery in the coming weeks.”
“We are committed to uplifting the places where we live and work, and volunteerism is one key way Regions Bank works to fulfill its mission to make life better for the people and places we serve.”
Regions will also provide financial services for residents. These are only available for a limited time and to those impacted by the storms. Click here for additional details.
From the press release:
• Beginning Jan. 19, Regions fees will be waived for at least seven days when customers use other banks’ ATMs in the impacted areas. (Note: Fees charged by other banks or ATM owners may still apply.)
• Regions Mortgage Disaster Relief Purchase and Renovation loan programs are available.
• No check-cashing fees will be charged for FEMA-issued checks when cashed in a Regions branch.
• Personal and business loan payment assistance is available.
• Payment deferrals are available for current credit card holders.
• Business loan payment deferrals of up to 90 days are available.
• One penalty-free CD withdrawal is available upon request (unless within seven days of issuance or renewal).
• An interest rate discount of 0.50% is available through April 19 on new personal unsecured loans when customers in impacted areas apply in a branch or by phone.
• An interest rate discount of up to 0.50% is available through April 19 on auto loans when customers in impacted areas apply in a branch or by phone.
For more information, contact to following numbers:
Mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit: Call 1-800-748-9498.
Credit cards, consumer loans, and lines of credit: Call 1-866-298-1113.
Any other banking needs: Call 1-800-411-9393.
“Our teams have many years of experience providing financial advice and guidance to help people recover and rebuild following a natural disaster,” said John Anderson, Consumer Banking executive for Regions Bank.
“At the branch around the corner, by calling our Contact Centers, or through regions.com, we are here to connect consumers and businesses with what they need to move forward.”
