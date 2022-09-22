Registration forms for free voter ID photo cards will be available at Moundville Public Library on Friday, Sept. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
To qualify for an ID card you will need to have the following:
- Registered voter in Alabama at your current address
- Must not already possess a valid photo ID acceptable for voting
- Must provide ID such as the following:
- Non-valid photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID, etc.)
- Birth certificate
- Marriage record
- Medicare or Medicaid document
- Military record
- Official school record or transcript
- Social Security Administration document
- State or federal census record
- Hospital or nursing home record
- Certificate of citizenship
Moundville Public Library is located at 279 Market Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.