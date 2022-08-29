Registration is open for Black Heritage Council's Community Tour and Preservation Forum to take place on Sept. 9 and 10 respectively.
The Community Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The forum will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church on 709 Martin Luther King Jr. Street. This event is aimed at officials, leaders, churches and those interested in the preservation of historical places.
Topics to be discussed will include how to get state and federal grants, as well as how to get a place on a register, how to get a marker for a historic site, how to become a historic district, how to receive state/federal tax credits and funding opportunities.
The deadline to register is Sept. 6.
For more information, contact blackheritagecouncil@ahc.alabama.gov or 334-230-2691.
