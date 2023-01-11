Registration is open for the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth and Reconciliation's National Day of Racial Healing: Voices of Our History event on Jan. 17 at the AASCW Museum Community Exhibition Hall.
"America has a deep and rich history that extends through some of the darkest times humans have endured," said a description of the event. "From the dissolution of Native American communities and rapid spread of communicable disease to the enslavement of Africans and denial of rights among certain populations, America continues to struggle under the weight of her past. But how can honest dialogue about these darker moments help us heal? Let's talk about it!"
The event is free but registration is required before attending and can be done here. Dinner buffet begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the panel discussion at 6 p.m.
The AASCW Museum Community Exhibition Hall is located at 1400 Water Avenue in Selma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.