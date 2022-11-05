Reliable Chevrolet GMC presents sponsorship check for BBG Chili Cook-off coming up Nov. 10

Reliable Chevrolet GMC presented a sponsorship check to Blackbelt Benefit Group for the 11th Annual Alabama River Chili Cookoff taking place downtown on Water Avenue on Nov. 10.
Reliable Owner Bill Porter presented the check to BBG President Josh Wilkerson as representatives of Reliable and BBG looked on.
Reliable is the title sponsor for the event, which will benefit Cahaba Center for Mental Health, which has been serving our area since 1973.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.