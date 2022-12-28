Acts 7:59-60(NIV): “While they were stoning him, Stephen prayed, “Lord Jesus, receive my spirit.” 60 Then he fell on his knees and cried out, “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.” When he had said this, he fell asleep.”
We are living in times where everyone is facing challenges and adversities of some kind or another. But it is not the challenge but how we face it and how we deal with adversity. The writer of the book of Acts chapter seven explicitly makes it known in verse 55 that Stephen was full of The Holy Spirit. That seems like a minor detail but this statement says a lot about his character and convictions. No matter what kind of circumstance or dilemma that you may face remember that you are a child of God and we have been bought with a price. The blood of Jesus has set us free. Free from fear, free from bondage, and free from the cares of the world!
People are stoning us every day, whether it be social media, gossip, personal attacks, talking behind your back and the list goes on and on. Then we wonder why God cannot bless us! We must remember that we represent God with our titles. Reverend, deacon, elder, priest, or Christian. Just be about it and the work; Jesus said, “If anyone will come after me let him deny himself, take up his cross daily and follow me.” (Luke 9:23) The Lord multiplies those who are willing to follow Christ in all aspects of life even if it means personal sacrifice. Stephen spoke out against the idolatry of the people who trusted more in the gods of their own making than Jehovah. (Acts 7:40) It might not be politically correct to speak out against idolatry but anything less than total consecration to our Sovereign Lord is a form of idol worship. cause you get upset, or angry, does not mean that we forget who we are in Jesus Christ. Even when we are being challenged and persecuted. In fact, which is how we are made in the fiery furnace. Adverse conditions from where we get the word adversity. This builds us and strengthens our faith and resolve in God. This is grown folks stuff! For the matured and dedicated Christian.
As he lay dying, Stephen asks that the risen Jesus receive his spirit, and that his killers be forgiven. Stephen is following his Savior, who also asks forgiveness for his executioners (Luke 23:34). Stephen shows the same spirit of faith and forgiveness as characterized Jesus. After Stephen martyrdom the Christians were scattered abroad in a great wave of persecution that swept believers to areas that were ripe for the harvest. Soon the believers started evangelizing the areas of Judea and Samaria which quickly became the new center of the Christian missionary movement for the whole world. This fulfilled the second part of Christ’s command given in Acts 1:8. Sometimes when the church is slow to obey God’s directives, He allows hardships to give Christians a wakeup call. God often uses challenges adversity in the lives of believers for His greater purposes.
Earl W. Hughes Jr. is Director/Founder of Works of Faith Ministries.
