Ron Bolton, who was recently elected to represent District 61, is seeking to make rural healthcare and broadband expansion, as well as workforce, a part of his duties
District 61 comprises parts of Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties. According to Alabama Political Reporter he has spoken about "getting [hospitals] back up" in the western part of the district.
He has also spoken of his hopes to be included on a committee to address broadband in rural areas and will also work to develop jobs for high school graduates and re-education for workers seeking another field.
Read the full Alabama Political Reporter story here.
