U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) hosted three press conferences on Thursday announcing major funding from the National Park Service to preserve Civil Rights sites in the Selma region.
Selma University, the Historic Brown Chapel AME Church, and the Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church were among recipients of the funding. These investments are part of the $3.6 million that she helped secure from the NPS Historic Preservation Fund to preserve Civil Rights sites in Alabama and the $2.5 million that she helped secure to preserve historic structures on the campuses of Alabama’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
