The Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) will distribute replacements for damaged or missing medical devices at Edmundite Missions on Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10.
FODAC will distribute nebulizers, C-Pap machines, wheelchairs, walkers, shower benches, and other equipment. They will also distribute a limited supply of adult Depends, and simple cleaning tools and supplies.
To sign up for distribution visit the HealthLink office at 1107 Griffin Ave, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The distribution will be held at the Edmundite Missions Center of Hope also at 1107 Griffin Ave. For questions call 334-418-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.