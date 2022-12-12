Nearly two weeks after being hired, it appears Hugh Freeze has found his new offensive coordinator (OC) for the 2023 season. Reports have indicated that Auburn targeted former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery to take over the position. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports and Justin Hokanson of AuburnLive first reported the news.
Montgomery seemingly confirmed the reports by changing his profile picture on Twitter to Auburn's logo and his bio now reads "OC/QB coach @AuburnFootball".
In eight seasons at the helm of the Tulsa program, Montgomery tallied a 43-53 record, with the highlight of his tenure being a 10-3 season during his second year. However, he followed that with two winning seasons in the last six years.
While the Golden Hurricane's struggled this year with a 5-7 campaign that led to Montgomery's dismissal, his offense was No. 54 in scoring and No. 47 in total offense. Montgomery's offenses have averaged over 400 yards per game in each of the last four seasons.
Before he was hired at Tulsa, Montgomery was a key member of Art Briles' offensive staff dating back to Briles' days at Houston. As co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Briles at Baylor, Montgomery helped develop 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III and later Bryce Petty. This included the 2013 season in which Baylor scored over 60 points in six games, and 59 in another.
Montgomery wore several hats under Briles, including running backs coach and full-time offensive coordinator in 2014.
This story is courtesy of 1819news.com.
