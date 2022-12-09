Last month's loss for U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) opened one of the top leadership posts among Democrats.
The chairman spot for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is up for grabs upon Maloney's departure from Congress, and Alabama's U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) was named among the possible candidates to replace Maloney, according to a Punchbowl News report.
"With Democrats having a real chance of flipping the chamber blue in 2024, multiple Democrats have floated to us that [Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem] Jeffries could pick someone other than California Reps. Ami Bera and Tony Cárdenas, the two publicly announced candidates for the high-profile job," Punchbowl's Max Cohen and Heather Caygle wrote.
Sewell was mentioned in a list that also included U.S. Reps. Don Beyer (D-Va.), Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.), and Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.).
The DCCC chair role would be the fifth-ranking position among House Democrats, after Minority Leader, the Minority Whip, House Assistant Democratic Leader and the caucus chairperson.
The role serves a political function, which headed into what would be assumed is a highly-charged presidential campaign cycle, would mean a very public presence for Alabama's most-prominent Democrat if she is selected.
This story is courtesy of 1819news.com.
