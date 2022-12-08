Republican candidate Mike Blackmon has filed an election contest for the position of Conecuh County Sheriff.
According to a press release from the Alabama Republican Party the ballots of the general election on Nov. 15 were certified and a tie was deemed between Blackmon and Democratic candidate Randy Brock.
The party's press release stated that a recount was conducted and it was found that there were five additional votes. Blackmon is now requesting that he be declared the winner.
“New information continues to come in every day from the voters of Conecuh County, giving us a strong belief that after the case is heard, it will be clear that Blackmon should have been declared the winner and rightfully installed as sheriff of Conecuh County,” said Blackmon’s attorney, Joel Blankenship.
Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl is backing the contest.
“There are multiple questions about this election, as well as the following re-count," he said. "It’s incredibly important to the Republican Party that every voter has a voice and that the will of the people is done. We are committed to making sure that any issues or inconsistencies are identified and corrected, wherever that leads.”
