The company bringing a new aviation academy to Craig Field is renovating the six-story dorm facing Highway 80 to house up to 100 students as it launches a multiyear plan to bring hundreds of students a year to Selma.
Resicum International got approval last week to start construction on the aging yellow dorm and has added modular homes at Craig as they ramp up the start of their Aviation Academy of Excellence at Craig Field, COO Rob Baird told the Rotary Club of Selma on Monday.
Through their subsidiary Aeropro, Resicum will teach flight and airplane maintenance in partnerships with state colleges – including Wallace Community College Selma, Marion Military Institute and Troy University – to facilitate the curriculum.
