The time has come again for Levitt AMP to give out grants for live concerts to whatever communities have the most votes and residents are asked to help make this happen for Selma.
If Selma wins the community could see free live concerts playing at the Riverfront Amphitheater.
"The Levitt AMP Selma Music Series will help to address the need for more culturally-inclusive entertainment opportunities, activate an underutilized public space, attract residents to Selma’s downtown and the riverfront, and advance the effort to encourage residents and visitors to shop local as Series attendees walk by downtown shops or patronize vendors during each week’s event," says the Levitt AMP page for Selma.
Votes can be done online or by texting SELMA to 866-866-267-2023.
