Rural Health Medical Program Inc. will celebrate 45 years of service on Oct. 26 with a Wild West Cabaret in Demopolis.
Tickets are $45 each. Attendants are asked to RSVP by Oct. 21 to Tashunta Moore at 334-874-7428.
Reception will be held at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The event will take place at the Demopolis Civic Center on 501 N Commissioners Avenue.
