On Saturday, Jan. 4 Rural Health Medical Program, Inc. (RHMPI) will hold a Relief Health Fair at Selma High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be free glucose and blood pressure checks, as well as free medications and medical consultations.
The fair will also provide support for general health, mental health, pediatrics, nutrition and fitness, first aid and others.
For more information, call 844-736-7629 or visit www.rhmpi.com.
Selma High School is located at 2180 Broad Street.
