Rural Health Medical Program Inc. and Dr. Oyesiku, MD, will present Women's Health Fair for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
There will be refreshments, testings, prizes and games. Those wishing to be tested are asked to bring proof of income or an insurance card.
The fair will be held at 101 Park Place in Selma. For more information call 334-874-7428.
