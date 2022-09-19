An open house and ribbon cutting is planned for the new location of local attorney Margaret W. Mitchell's law office on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Mitchell specializes in family law, estate planning and criminal defense.
Finger foods and drinks will be provided. People are invited to attend and network with judges, attorneys and business owners.
The office is located at 800 Alabama Avenue in Selma.
