The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for Realty Central - Selma on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.
The event will take place at Realty Central - Selma's location on 2918 Citizens Parkway, Suite 208 next to Healthmark Home Medical Equipment.
