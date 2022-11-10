Robert Alston Jr. is the new Marengo County Sheriff following the midterm elections on Nov. 8.
According to the Demopolis Times Alston has been Chief of the police department in Linden since 2016 and has been in law enforcement for more than 10 years.
He received 64.12% of the votes while his opponent, Dennis Spence, received 35.70%.
