Newly elected Marengo County Sheriff Robert Alston will formally take office on Jan. 17.
According to the Demopolis Times he will take his oath of office at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the Marengo County Courthouse Courtroom.
Alston had previously served as chief of police for the City of Linden since 2016 and has more than 10 years of experience in law enforcement.
On Jan. 3 a new Linden police chief will be named at the next council meeting.
Read the Demopolis Times story here.
