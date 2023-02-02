Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be making an appearance in March at the Alabama Republican Party's Winter Dinner event.
"Governor DeSantis needs no introduction, and I am thrilled to welcome one of America's strongest Republican leaders to the State of Alabama," said Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl. "This is an amazing opportunity for our state, as well as the Alabama Republican Party."
DeSantis will be the keynote speaker at the dinner.
"The [g]overnor is well known for his common sense conservative values, and defending the people of Florida from government overreach," adds Wahl.
"Under his leadership Florida’s economy is soaring. He has a consistent record of cutting wasteful spending and achieving record budget surpluses, and won re-election by over 1.5 million votes, the largest raw vote margin for a gubernatorial candidate in Florida history. We are looking forward to hosting him here in the Yellowhammer state."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.