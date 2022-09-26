The Rotary Club of Selma held a ribbon cutting on Monday to present their new musical playground on Boynton Street to the City of Selma for use of children in Ward 7.
Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sheryl Smedley helped Rotary cut the ceremonial ribbon on the new park that was paid for with a $5,000 district Rotary grant for community improvement under the leadership of co-presidents in 2021-2022 Jerria Martin and James Steele, who held the ribbon in the ceremony.
Selma City Councilwoman Jannie Thomas, who mentioned the need of a park during a speech at Rotary in 2021, said the park is a bright spot in her community, with the bright colors and musical theme in a safe spot for parents to relax while their children play.
“This is a perfect spot here,” Thomas said. “We didn’t have anything in Ward 7 for our children. … Ward 7 needs a lot of attention. I’ve been trying to clean it up and make it safer for the community and for our kids to have something to come out into the community.”
Ward 7 has about 3,000 residents, including many children who used to play in the streets but now have already been playing in the new park at Ronald Rutledge Park at 1129 Boynton Street.
Thomas said the teens use the basketball court there and the only other playground equipment at the park is an old yellow monkey bar set.
Rotary Club of Selma chose to fill the park with plastic high-end musical equipment that was installed over the summer. Neighbor Sheila Evans said she has already brought her grandbaby to play on the park that is mostly shaded thanks to a giant tree.
Thomas had landscaping added, which she hopes will encourage more revitalization in the area.
James Steele said the park is Rotary’s way of “planting a seed” and hoping it is an inspiration to others to follow suit with investments in the community.
“That’s what we do,” he said. “We do projects for the community.”
