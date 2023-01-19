Rural Health Medical Program has received $2 million in donated medications for those impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado that hit Selma.
The medications came from support group Direct Relief out of California and will be given out to low-income and uninsured patients of Rural Health and others through partnerships with doctors and specialists in Dallas County, said Rural Health CEO Keshee Dozier-Smith on Thursday.
The day after the storm hit, Smith and her staff sat down to discuss how to keep their patients healthy when many lost their medications along with their homes and may go weeks without access to medication refills, especially those with chronic illnesses, which is a big portion of Dallas County, Smith said.
They remembered working with Direct Relief before, so they applied on Friday for help and by Tuesday, the first of six FedEx trucks over two days made a delivery of medications in dozens of bright orange boxes to the Rural Health office on Park Place.
Direct Relief heard the request for routine medications that help patients with diabetes, heart conditions, neurology and mental health so loudly Rural Health got double what they asked for, Smith said.
“If patients go without medication now, those displaced individuals get unhealthy and we will start to see them at ERs and primary cares,” Smith said. “This goes along with the need for housing and food and health care.”
Rural Health will give the medications to their low-income and uninsured patients but will also partner with specialists in Selma to issue to their patients.
“We will be reaching out in the next several days to doctors and specialists in Selma to share the inventory with their patients and with those of Rural Health,” Smith said.
Rural Health will be identifying those in need through their mobile unit that they will station in areas based on the addresses of their patients, which Smith said should coincide with the hardest hit storm damage area through the center of town.
The program will last up to 24 months considering storm reparation takes time, she added.
“Medication seems basic for those with insurance and can afford to get refills on monthly basis, but it’s not for those who are low income,” Smith said.
