Rural Health Medical Program Inc. celebrated its 45th anniversary with a Western-themed cabaret in Demopolis Oct. 26.
RHMPI operates clinics in Selma, Demopolis, Marion, Monroeville, Pine Apple, Thomaston, Thomasville, Uniontown and Camden. Board Member and Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton told attendees that the program has experienced steady growth in the number of clinics, patients served and employees.
“We have 70 employees,” Hinton said. “That means we have 70 lives in our hands.” RHMPI has a budget of more than $10 million, according to their annual report distributed at the event at the Demopolis Civic Center.
