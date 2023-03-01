Rural Health Medical Program continues partnership with Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church

Selma-Dallas County is on the road to building back better, and the partnership between Rural Health Medical Program and historic Tabernacle Baptist Church is just one example.
As the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged community in 2020, RHMP CEO Keshee Dozier Smith set out to make sure that the medical program partnered with organizations, governmental bodies and churches. Historic Tab was one of them. Pastor Otis Culliver helped to make sure of it.
“This partnership is helping to save lives and provide general, specialized and preventative care in unique ways, including taking healthcare to the people by way of the RHMP mobile unit,” Culliver said.
The partnership has provided vital services to the community, ranging from physical health services to mental health services to health education and specialized services for men and women. Their most recent cooperative work has been disaster relief for those who were victimized by the Jan. 12 tornado.
A schedule of more events will be announced soon. “We are proud to roll out a series of different events addressing different health issues within the family,” Smith said. Services include women’s health, men’s health, pediatric care and mental health services.
