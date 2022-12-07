Rural Health Medical Program (RHMP) will host a bereavement support session, "Surviving Holiday Grief" on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The session will be led by Dr. Kimberly Fountain. The public is invited to attend and share memories of loved ones who have passed on and may bring pictures and mementos.
The session will be held at the conference room at 101 Park Place in Selma.
To register or for more information, call 334-877-1490 or visit qrco.de/griefsupport.
