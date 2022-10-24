Sabra Sanctuary will hold a candlelight vigil at its location tomorrow at 5 p.m.
The vigil is held in remembrance of domestic abuse victims, as well as survivors and families that have been impacted.
Sabra Sanctuary is located at 726 Dallas Avenue in Selma.
