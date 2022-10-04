SABRA Sanctuary in Selma will hold a candlelight vigil victims on Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.
The vigil is to remember victims of domestic violence and their family and friends impacted.
The occasion will be held at the sanctuary's executive office on 726 Dallas Avenue in Selma.
