The Selma Art Guild Christmas open house on Sunday attracted a good turnout of art lovers and sales, according to SAG President Cam Walker Guarino.
“We will be open until the week of Christmas so we can have more opportunities for people to come buy things,” Guarino said.
Art lovers who attended the event included locals as well as visitors from as far away as Lynchburg, Va.
Original artwork for sale included watercolors, oils, acrylics, photography, drawings, fabric art and more. Historic Selma prints were also available.
Guarino said, “Original artwork is a one-of-a-kind gift.” She added that SAG Gallery will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment through Dec.17.
Artists whose works are featured included Libby Christensen of Wetumpka; Ladonna Idell, Georgia Banks Martin, Sarita Gish and Maria Freedman of Montgomery; Joanna Nichols, Gena Clements, Shirley Baird, Sandy Greene, Theresa Martin Taylor and Guarino of Selma; Karen Weir of Gastonberg; Jackie Lord of Tuscaloosa; and Peggy Raines of Prattville.
The Selma Art Guild was founded in 1970 by local artists to promote art and provide opportunities for artist.
