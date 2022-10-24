Artists, patrons and art lovers viewed and purchased small works of art by local area artists during the Selma Art Guild’s Halloween-themed Patron Appreciation Small Works Show reception Oct. 23 at the SAG Gallery.
“I think the attendance is wonderful,” Former SAG President Karen Weir said of Sunday’s event. “We were honoring our patrons that are so active and helpful to us. We had a wonderful year, thanks to them.”
Weir said the show Sunday featured a little more variety in the art works than SAG’s normal shows. “It was really fun,” she said.
During Sunday’s show and reception at the gallery at 508 Selma Ave., works of art were sold, and patrons who donated $100 or more to SAG received a set of five Rhea Smith prints of Selma historic landmarks.
The small works for view and sale Sunday will remain available for view and purchase through December. The works include oils, watercolors, quilts, fabric bowls, photographs, mugs, note cards, acrylics, pastels, Christmas ornaments, hot pads and wine bags. Many of the works are priced for less than $100.
Artists whose works are featured include Libby Christensen of Wetumpka, Ladonna Idell, Georgia Banks-Martin, Sarita Gish and Maria Freedman of Montgomery, Joanna Nichols, Gena Clements, Shirley Baird, Sandy Greene, Theresa Martin Taylor and Cam Walker Guarino of Selma, Karen Weir of Gastonberg, Jackie Lord of Tuscaloosa and Peggy Raines of Prattville.
The Selma Art Guild was founded in the 1970s by local artists to promote art and provide opportunities for artists. Its shows and receptions are always free and open to the public.”
