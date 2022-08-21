Saints fall to Beauregard in season opener
- By Martina West Selma Sun Correspondent
-
- Updated
- 0
The Selma Saints lists their their season-opener against Beauregard with a final score of 21-16.
The Saints, dressed in all white, came out on fire! Almost immediately freshman running back Desmeon Conner bounced free for a 38 yard rushing touchdown. Conner also cleared the way for senior quarterback, Roderick Ward, to rush into the endzone for a two point conversion.
The Saints defense forced a fumble and recovered it on the next series but it didn’t result in any points.
Quarterback AJ Wallace led the Hornets down field on their next possession capped by a 30-yard touchdown run to bring Beauregard within one after the extra point.
The Saints forced another fumble and it was scooped up for a touchdown. However, there was a flag on the play. The touchdown would not count but the Saints kept possession.
As the Saints threatened to score, they were faced with a crucial 4th down. That’s when quarterback #7 Marcus Walton entered the game and successfully ran for a big first down. Immediately after, Ward would rush for another 15 yard touchdown.
Ward quickly gathered his team in the endzone and the Saints decided to go for it. The Freshman Running Back Desmeon Conner’s number was once again called as he ran up the middle behind the stand-out senior Center, Ke’darius Turk. Following another successful 2-point conversion, the Saints held a two possession 16-7 lead at the half.
That lead wouldn’t last long as the Hornets would return a towering punt by senior Cody Brown for a touchdown.
Beauregard followed up on their next possession with a touchdown pass that would give them the lead for the first time all game.
Saints failed to move the ball again on their third drive which ended with an interception. However, Selma’s Dakarri Nelson, looked to breathe some life into his team when he responded with an interception of his own.
The final quarter was riddled with flags on both teams. Selma had a total of 3 touchdowns called back due to penalties.
On the final two series, the Saints threatened inside the “red zone” but ultimately couldn’t punch it in for the go-ahead score.
Saints head coach Will Gandy seemed proud of his young team.
“We fought hard until the end. I think we will clean up some stuff this week.” Gandy said “We we were down two offensive lineman, so I knew we were going to struggle on offense. Hopefully we will back to full strength next week. We will get better and we will learn from this. I’m not mad with the kids. We’re going to encourage them. We’re going to get better.”
Selma will hit the road again this Friday August 26, versus long-time county rival, Southside High School Panthers, in their opening game of 2022.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Subscribe to the Selma Sun today!
Subscribe to our print or digital edition.
Latest Articles
- Main Street Marion wins at Main Street Alabama awards show
- 2022-2023 hunting, fishing licenses available for purchase
- Globe Metallurgical hiring for a dozen manager jobs
- WCCS announces list of students named to dean's, president's list
- Dallas County Democrats announce organizational meeting on Aug. 29
- Recipe: Canned Biscuit Pretzel Bites
- Selma superintendent sets 40-day initiative to bring back 400 lost students
- Saints fall to Beauregard in season opener
Latest e-Edition
Popular Articles
Articles
- Selma missing person case featured on national website Our Black Girls
- Rural Health Medical Program celebrates new home ahead of 45th Anniversary
- Gator season completes first weekend of 2022 season, list of gators caught
- Saints fall to Beauregard in season opener
- Saints fans lobby to buy practice field from city for $1
- Selma superintendent sets 40-day initiative to bring back 400 lost students
- New city website offers more convenience, information and transparency, designer says
- Work started on Highway 80, County Road 41 intersection; engineer says be prepared for delays
- Authorities searching for Montgomery fugitive wanted on robbery, domestic violence charges
- Encouraging Nutrition encourages Marion to refresh body and soul together
Images
Videos
Obituaries
Online Poll
Now that Pfizer received FDA approval, will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Many Alabamians have been waiting to get the COVID vaccine until one is approved by U.S. regulators. Pfizer won approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday. Does that change your mind on getting the vaccine?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.