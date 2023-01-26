This Saturday the Salvation Army and the Midwest Food Bank will distribute more than 2,000 shelf-stable food boxes in Selma.
“Power outages left thousands with empty cupboards and nothing safe to eat,” said William Trueblood, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi Division.
“For many families, the expense of replenishing groceries while repairing their homes is overwhelming their budgets. We hope this food will help offset some of the recovery cost for this community needing our prayers and support.”
Two food boxes per vehicles will be provided while supplies last.
The distribution will be held at Wallace State Community College Selma on 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
