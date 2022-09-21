Salvation Army Selma is taking applications for the Annual Angel Tree Program from residents in Choctaw, Dallas, Lowndes, Marengo, Perry, and Wilcox counties.
The annual program allows children in need to receive Christmas gifts from donors. The dates to submit applications by appointments are Sept. 26 and 27.
Applicants are asked to bring copies of the following:
- Driver License/State ID
- Proof of all household income/ food stamp/child support/check stub
- Proof of all household expenses/bills
- Child/Children’s birth certificate of youth 12 and under
For more information and to schedule an appointment, contact Anita Tatum at 601-969-7560, ext. 22503.
